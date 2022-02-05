STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forest guards irked over poll duty remuneration

The Odisha non-gazetted forest service association has expressed displeasure over fixation of remuneration for panchayat election duty on a par with home guards and gram rakhis.

A senior officer from the SEC said that the remuneration of forest guards on a par with home guards and gram rakhis has been fixed on the basis of last Assembly and General Elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha non-gazetted forest service association has expressed displeasure over fixation of remuneration for panchayat election duty on a par with home guards and gram rakhis.The association members said though they have urged the State Election Commission (SEC) for its revision, their grievance is yet to be addressed.

The SEC has fixed a remuneration of Rs 200 on the day of election and Rs 150 on other days during panchayat elections for the forest guards, the same provided to home guards and gram rakhis.The association members said that being Class III employees of the State government, their remuneration for poll duty should be on a par with the armed force and civil constables who will be paid Rs 275 on the day of polling and Rs 200 for other days during the election period.

They said their poll duty remuneration on a par with those working on ‘daily call allowance’ basis also ridicules the dignity of the post of forest guard as they are being recruited as Group-C employees and treated as forest officers by the State government. A senior officer from the SEC, however, said that the remuneration of forest guards on a par with home guards and gram rakhis has been fixed on the basis of the last Assembly and General Elections in the State in 2019.  

