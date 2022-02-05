STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to provide land records to schools, colleges by March 5

The Revenue and Disaster Management department has transferred 26,500 acre degraded land to the Forest department for afforestation.

Published: 05th February 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management department has transferred 26,500 acre degraded land to the Forest department for afforestation. Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu who reviewed the activities of the department with senior officials virtually on Friday said that the move will help create more green coverage in future.

This will also lead to environmental balance, he said and added that the move will create adequate forest for compensating forest land utilised for government projects ensuring their early completion.  Sahu also reviewed the process of issue of land pattas for schools and colleges of the State. 

He said that committees comprising block education officer, district education officer, principals of the Plus II and degree colleges, tehsildars and representatives of the Collector are regularly meeting to expedite the process. The committees will inform the Revenue department after resolving all land issues of these educational institutions, he said.

The pattas will be issued to the school and colleges on March 5. Sahu directed the additional district magistrates (ADMs) to expedite the process so that it can be completed by that time.Sahu asked the ADMs to focus on early completion of land acquisition for different railway projects, national and state highways and other infrastructural projects and transfer land. 

Besides, regular revenue collection from minor mineral sources, steps to prevent their illegal mining and smuggling were discussed at the meeting. Senior officials of the Revenue, School and Mass and Higher Education departments attended the meeting.

Comments

