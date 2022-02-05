Opposition hits out at governmentt for keeping new voters away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Friday hit out at the State government for deciding not to allow addition of new voters to the electoral roll for the urban body elections to be held after the panchayat polls.Alleging that the decision for finalisation of electoral rolls for the urban local body (ULB) polls is hasty, general secretary of the State BJP Golak Mohapatra said that more time should have been given and new voters allowed for enrollment.

Stating that a delegation of the BJP leaders will submit a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) AP Padhi over the issue on Saturday, he said that the decision not to allow new voters clearly indicates that it is a step by the State government to keep away the youths as they are disenchanted with the BJD.Similarly, spokesperson of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Nishikant Mohanty alleged that such a decision will go against the youths and deprive them of exercising their voting rights.

“At a time when the date of the elections is yet to be announced and neither the State Election Commissioner (SEC) nor the government is sure about the poll schedule, it is a move by the BJD government to keep young voters away from the elections,” he alleged. He demanded that the SEC should make provision to allow new eligible voters to register their names in the electoral roll.

The Commission had said on Wednesday that electoral roll revision will be completed by February end for all the 110 urban local bodies - 48 municipalities, 59 NACs and three municipal corporations. “As the Election Commission of India has revised its electoral roll on January 1, 2022 and despatched the same to us assembly-wise on January 5, 2022, there will be no new addition of names in the voters list but only correction in case of any mistakes,” Padhi said.