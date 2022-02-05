STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulling rickshaw, 60-year-old aims to ride as sarpanch

Sanatan intends to be the voice of the people who don’t ask for their rights due to abject poverty and lack of education.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sanatan Das campaigning on his rickshaw in Mandarpur village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: If financial hurdles forced him to drop out of school and become a rickshaw puller to earn a livelihood, his resolve to serve people made 60-year-old Sanatan Das to fight the upcoming rural polls for the post of sarpanch. 

Das is contesting from Mandarpur panchayat, that has a population of around 6,000-7,000 people, in Remuna block. Backed by Congress party, Das carries passengers on his rickshaw throughout the day and also stops at many households on his way to seek votes. 

Considered a dedicated worker of the Congress for more than 30 years, Sanatan sticks a party flag on the handle bar of his rickshaw to draw the attention of voters. “When party workers encouraged me to file nominations for sarpanch post, I didn’t think twice as this would give me scope to serve the people, especially SC and poor villagers, who are still deprived of basic amenities,” said Sanatan.

Sanatan intends to be the voice of the people who don’t ask for their rights due to abject poverty and lack of education. “Most of the government schemes don’t reach the villagers including jobs, old-age pension and rural housing. If I win,  it will be my priority to ensure these facilities reach the rightful beneficiaries,” said Sanatan. 

