State notifies class timings for schools, dry ration to continue 

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after the Odisha government announced reopening of all educational institutions in a phased manner from February 7, the School and Mass Education department on Friday notified the timings for different classes.While students of Class IX to XII will attend classes from 10 am to 4 pm, the timing is 10 am to 1 pm for children of Class I to VIII.

This apart, distribution of dry ration under the mid-day meal scheme will continue till further orders in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the notification released by the department on the day.Offline classes will resume for the students of Class IX to XII from February 7, while students of Class I to VII will attend classes in physical mode from February 14 with all Covid safety measures in place. Following the government order, schools have started readying classrooms for students who will be visiting the campuses after a gap of one month at upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels and nearly two years at primary level.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) officials said the SOP to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on campuses will be issued by the directorates of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education separately prior to reopening of the schools.Apart from schools, the Higher Education department had announced that offline classes will resume in universities and colleges from February 7. Accordingly, the hostels will be reopened from February 6.

Meanwhile, with offline classes of the students resuming for the Class X and XII students so late in the 2021-22 academic session, students and parents have reiterated their demand for conduct of the annual exams after three months to allow students to make up for the learning loss.

Members of the parents’ body Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh said lakhs of students have not been able to study properly due to lack of access to digital platforms. Besides, e-learning can not be a substitute for classroom teaching for which students should be allowed more time to prepare if the government wants to conduct the Class X board and Class XII HSC final year exams in offline mode this year, they said.

Both Class X and XII examinations are usually held in March.

