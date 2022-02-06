2017 poll victory in retrospect, BJP ups the ante in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With polls inching closer, electioneering has picked up pace across Malkangiri district including in the erstwhile cut-off Swabhiman Anchal, a Naxal hotbed for decades. While the BJP is eying a 2017-like victory, the BJD and Congress parties do not seem as enthusiastic during the last leg of campaigning.

Owing to the Maoist threat, the three-tier panchayat elections were not held in Swabhiman Anchal for last two terms. However this time, due to drastic improvement in the security scenario, canvassing activities are in full swing in Badapadar, Jodamba, Dhuliput, Panasput, Gajalmamudi and other parts of the region.

For the BJP, which had successfully clinched a majority in the Malkangiri Zilla Parishad (ZP) in the last elections, it is all about retaining hold in the 15-member body. The BJD too is upping its game as it struggles to recover from its humiliating defeat in the last term. However, its outreach in rural pockets is reportedly lacking steam.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won 10 out of 15 seats followed by Congress (4) and BJD (1). Now as the voting dates are barely days away, the BJP is giving a tough fight to the ruling BJD candidates in all 14 ZP zones except the Zone-II in Kalimela block where its nominee Rina Kabasi had dramatically withdrawn her nomination. Party members suspect BJD’s involvement in Rina’s withdrawal.

Sources said the efforts of the BJP district leaders and office bearers including Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi are visible on the ground, as they keep highlighting the works of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the failure of the BJD government in Odisha.

Surprisingly, the ruling party is lagging in campaigning in rural pockets. If BJD insiders are to be believed, Chitrakonda MLA and party’s district president Purna Chandra Baka is keeping a low profile as three members from his family are contesting for the same samiti member post from Nayakguda panchayat under Mathili block. Other party leaders too are reportedly not putting in as much effort in reaching out to voters. Sources said the leaders are hopeful to garner last-minute votes in lieu of money.

Even though the Congress is in the race and has fielded candidates in all the 15 ZP zones, its campaigning too is yet to gather force.