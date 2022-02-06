STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9-months pregnant, Priyanka goes strong 

While taking care of herself, every day she goes door-to-door campaigning and interacts with people about their expectations and needs.

Priyanka Sahu campaigning with her supporters at Sahipala village | Express

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Priyanka Sahu is in the last leg of two important events of her life. Into the ninth month of pregnancy, she is awaiting her bundle of joy and at the same time contesting for sarpanch post from Sahipala gram panchayat under Nuapada block in the rural polls a few days away. In both, she is relentless. 

While taking care of herself, every day she goes door-to-door campaigning and interacts with people about their expectations and needs. The panchayat has 2,367 voters. 

As the post of sarpanch in the panchayat has been reserved for women candidates this time, Priyanka made up her mind to enter the poll fray. She said, “For the last few terms, the post of sarpanch was reserved for other categories. But as I got a chance to contest for the post this time, I decided to give it a try even if I am about to deliver in a month. I am glad that my family has been supportive of my decision. Many villagers also have high hopes on me. It is a tough time but I am confident to carry on my campaigning.”

On her vision for the panchayat, Priyanka said she is aware of the problems of the panchayat. “Several schemes meant for the people here are not being implemented properly, especially housing schemes, ration cards and old-age pension. Besides, I am also aware of the corrupt practices prevalent in the panchayat and will work to eradicate those,” she said.

There are three other candidates contesting for the same position. However, Priyanka said the contest is not intense as candidates are well-known to each other and their agenda is development in Sahipala. 

Priyanka’s husband, Santosh Sahu said, “It was a joint effort as a group of villagers first approached our family to field a candidate for the post of sarpanch. Since Priayanka was interested for a long time, we encouraged her to contest the election. Being a Political Science graduate and having grown up in the village, Priyanka is well acquainted with the local problems. I believe, she will definitely bring about a change if given a chance.” 

