STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers seek relaxation of FAQ norms amid distress sale

Voicing their resentment, the farmers said the irregularities are going on despite claims of strict vigil by the administration as supervising officials seldom attend duties.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Farmers in Ganjam district have demanded relaxation of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms in the ongoing procurement process as mandis are allegedly refusing to accept discoloured paddy damaged due to untimely rains thereby forcing them towards distress sale.

Voicing their resentment, the farmers said the irregularities are going on despite claims of strict vigil by the administration as supervising officials seldom attend duties. Taking advantage of this, millers too are making illegal demands of 5 kg extra paddy per bag and declining to buy if the farmers don’t comply. This is causing a lot of harassment as the tokens of registered farmers have only one month validity and they are often compelled to agree to illicit demands of millers. 

However, Civil Supplies officials have refuted the allegations. District Civil Supplies officer P Munda said the department is not aware of any such issue and will take needful action if the allegations are found to be true. 

Meanwhile, the Rushikulya Rayat Maharabha (RRM) has sought intervention of Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to consider the plight of farmers and relax the FAQ standards in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers demand Fair Average Quality Procurement at mandis
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp