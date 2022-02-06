Farmers seek relaxation of FAQ norms amid distress sale

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Farmers in Ganjam district have demanded relaxation of Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms in the ongoing procurement process as mandis are allegedly refusing to accept discoloured paddy damaged due to untimely rains thereby forcing them towards distress sale.

Voicing their resentment, the farmers said the irregularities are going on despite claims of strict vigil by the administration as supervising officials seldom attend duties. Taking advantage of this, millers too are making illegal demands of 5 kg extra paddy per bag and declining to buy if the farmers don’t comply. This is causing a lot of harassment as the tokens of registered farmers have only one month validity and they are often compelled to agree to illicit demands of millers.

However, Civil Supplies officials have refuted the allegations. District Civil Supplies officer P Munda said the department is not aware of any such issue and will take needful action if the allegations are found to be true.

Meanwhile, the Rushikulya Rayat Maharabha (RRM) has sought intervention of Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal to consider the plight of farmers and relax the FAQ standards in the district.