India to emerge as world leader, says Union Education minister

Organised by the World Leadership Academy in association with KIIT University, the convention was inaugurated by writer Ram Madhav.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India with its rich culture, literature and history will become a world leader again in the 21st century, said Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday.

Addressing the first world leadership convention on ‘World is One’ at KIIT University, Pokhriyal said that India was the world leader in ancient times and it will again lead the world in the 21st century.  “People from all over the world came to India to get knowledge because of its rich culture, heritage, history and values. India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as we see the entire world as a family. Our country is on the path of prosperity again,” he said.

Organised by the World Leadership Academy in association with KIIT University, the convention was inaugurated by writer Ram Madhav.   KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said KIIT has been based on humanity and compassion since its inception. It practices the core values of humanity and compassion in the true sense.​

