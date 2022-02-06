No flight of fancy, she is on board to serve people

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: After flying on Indigo as an airhostess for over six years and later trying to make a mark in the entertainment industry as an actor, Bijaylaxmi Mohanta (28), of Rairangpur has now set her eyes on joining politics. Spending her childhood seeing grandfather Rabindranath Mohanta, the then district BJP president, working for people, Bijaylaxmi wants to follow in his footsteps.

Supported by BJP, Bijaylaxmi is contesting for the post of zilla parishad member from zone 31 in Bijatala block of Mayurbhanj district. After her matriculation in 2008, Bijaylaxmi pursued a course in Aviation Hospitality and Travel Management from Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, Bhubaneswar and landed a job in Indigo in 2014. She was posted at New Delhi but had to quit her job when the pandemic struck in 2020. She then tried her hand in television and acted in a few Odia serials.

“I was keen to serve people since childhood but never got the chance. I drew inspiration from my grandfather and gained a little knowledge on ways to reach out to people and serve them to the best of my ability,” she said.

She wants to ensure that only eligible and deserving beneficiaries get houses under government schemes. “The benefits of housing schemes are given to people who work for the BJD,” she alleged. Given a chance, Bijaylaxmi wants to improve mobile connectivity in villages of Bijatala block.

“The villagers face problems while communicating with their families and relatives. They are even unable to call police and ambulance in case of emergencies due to absence of proper mobile network,” she said.