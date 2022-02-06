STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Residents restrict entry of candidates to village over grievances

As per reports, nearly 200 tribals are residing in Ward 3 and Ward 4 of Dharadhar village for last 40-50 years.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Deprived of basic facilities over the years, tribal villagers of Dharadhar under Raghunathpur block restricted the entry of different candidates contesting for the post of ward member, sarpanch, panchayat samiti member and zilla parishad member to the village, as a mark of protest on Saturday. They have also vowed to boycott the elections if their issues are not addressed with immediate effect. 

As per reports, nearly 200 tribals are residing in Ward 3 and Ward 4 of Dharadhar village for last 40-50 years. But basic amenities like road connectivity, power supply, drinking water and access to various government welfare schemes continue to elude them even today. According to the tribal residents, they fall prey to empty assurances by political leaders each time during polls only to be disheartened later. If the candidates want votes, they must fulfill the essential demands first instead of wooing villagers with money, they said. 

“During every election, political leaders visit our village, make pompous promises and give us sops to garner support. But once the polls are over, things are back to square one. This time, there will be no voting unless our plight is addressed,” said Babuli Majhi. Other villagers echoed similar sentiments. 

Dharadhar sarpanch Pramila Mallick admitted that road construction has been affected in the village over land dispute. Besides, there is no electricity in the village and only two persons have been able to avail the government housing schemes. 

Contacted, Raghunathpur block development officer (BDO) Jitendra Nayak said, “The administration is not aware of these issues in the village. Steps will be taken to address the grievances and villagers will be convinced to cast votes.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharadhar Lack basic facilities Boycott elections
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp