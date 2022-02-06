Wage revision brings cheer to AMNS contractual workers

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Union leaders of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) Steel Contract Workers Union, Paradip have welcomed the company’s decision to revise the wages of contractual workers.

The ANMS factory was earlier owned by Essar Steel. After the transfer of ownership, the union had asked the new owners to revise the wages of contractual workers. General secretary of the union Amrut Das said the company has agreed to pay `19, 365 per month to skilled workers, Rs 17, 289 to semi-skilled and Rs 15, 632 to unskilled workers. The company has also agreed to pay bonuses and other special allowances along with weekly offs for the workers.

“Our union led by president Rajendra Prasad Singh had submitted a demand to enhance our salaries by Rs 150 per day on December 10 last year. The company has decided to increase the daily wages by Rs 100. Satisfied over the company’s decision, AMNS entered into an agreement to AMNS Steel Contact Workers Union on February 1 this year at the local labour office. The revised wages will be implemented from January this year and the move will benefit around 500 contractual workers,” said Das.

Meanwhile, vice president of the union Tofan Swain, working president Akhya Kumar Kar and other union leaders have come down on other unions for intensifying their stir demanding fulfillment of their demand for wage revision by paralysing production at the factory.