Chit fund scam: Video of Itishree Bhuyan and her links with Pradeep Sethi surfaces on social media

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With barely days left for the rural elections, a video of Biju Janata Dal’s Nuagaon panchayat samiti candidate Itishree Bhuyan and her alleged links with Pradeep Sethi, the key accused in the multi-crore chit fund scam of Artha Tatwa (AT) group, is doing the rounds on social media.

The clip purportedly showed documents where AT group’s Sethi had given power of attorney to Itishree’s husband Adaita Bhuyan for some property.

Itishree, however, has dismissed the video’s authenticity. “Opposition party candidates are doing all this to defame me. They had adopted a similar tactic during last polls but I still won the Zilla Parishad member post. All documents shown in the video have been seized by the CBI,” she said.

Contacted, Nuagaon sarpanch Bidyadhar Mallick said nearly 400 families who had received their compensation from Posco had invested their money in different chit fund companies but the agents have still not returned their deposited money despite the intervention of then sarpanch Anjali Pradhan.