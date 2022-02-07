STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eminent classical vocalist, researcher Damodar Hota no more

Doyen of Odissi classical music Pandit Damodar Hota passed away at the age of 87 here on Saturday night.

Published: 07th February 2022

Pandit Damodar Hota. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Doyen of Odissi classical music Pandit Damodar Hota passed away at the age of 87 here on Saturday night. Family sources informed Pandit Hota complained of mild chest pain and succumbed while being taken to hospital. Born in 1935 in Puri, Pandit Hota was trained by his father Gopinath Hota, an accomplished singer and mardala player. 

The maestro, who dedicated his life to research and promotion of Odissi classical music (Udra Paddhatiya Sangeeta), then went on to learn Odissi music from Guru Nrusinghnath Khuntia and tabla and mardala from Guru Kashinath Barik. Pandit Hota also received a scholarship from Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi from 1954 to 1960 and used the funds to train under Pandit Omkarnath Thakur and Pandit Balwant Ray Bhatt. 

In the subsequent years, he did his PhD in Hindustani classical music from Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai. Sources said his primary research on Odissi classical music in the 1960s was ground breaking in uncovering the historical roots, distinct ragas, talas and lakshyanas of the music. For preserving the authenticity and distinctiveness of the form through his vocal performances, teaching, scholarship and advocacy, he was conferred the coveted Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman for 2013 by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi for his lifetime contribution to the field of performing arts.

He also served as principal and senior faculty of Hindustani vocal music at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and has at least 17 books to his credit including ‘Hindustani Sangeeta Lahari’, ‘Sangeeta Sastra’, ‘Bhartiya Sangeeta ra Itihasa’ and Udra Paddhatiya Mela where he deals with ragas, tala, and ‘prabandha lakhyana’. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his grief on the demise of Pandit Hota and announced that the singer’s mortal remains will be cremated with State honours. “His contribution to Indian classical music will be forever remembered by posterity,” the Chief Minister said while conveying condolences to the bereaved family. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and leaders from across political parties also condoled the vocalist’s death. 

