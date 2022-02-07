STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha poll panel eases curbs, lifts ban on public meetings for panchayat polls

Public meetings can now be organised with the prior permission of the appropriate authority with maximum of 300 persons in open ground subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 07th February 2022 03:26 PM

State Election Commissioner AP Padhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the steady decline in Covid-19 infections during the last week, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday eased restrictions for campaigning in the panchayat polls by lifting the ban on public meetings and increasing the cap on door-to-door canvassing.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) AP Padhi told media persons that public meetings can be organised by political parties/contesting candidates with the prior permission of the appropriate authority with a maximum of 300 persons in open ground subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocols including use of face masks and adhering to social distancing.



Besides, the SEC also allowed door-to-door campaign by 20 persons including the candidate from the present five. The fresh orders will be effective from February 7. The Commission said that the decision to relax restrictions was taken after a review of the present situation and trends relating to the Covid-19 pandemic in a virtual meeting with the district collectors on Monday.

The SEC said that the Commission had reserved the right to modify the guidelines issued for panchayat polls on January 10 after taking the present situation into consideration. The panchayat polls will be held in five phases between February 16 and 24. The counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27, and 28.



