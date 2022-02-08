Ex gratia claims point at Covid death cover-up

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Allegations of inaccurate reporting of Covid deaths have come back to haunt the Sundargarh administration after 1,040 applications were filed by bereaved families seeking ex gratia payment in the district. The audited death figure in Sundargarh is 614.

Following the Supreme Court’s direction, two Covid-19 death ascertaining committees (CDACs) were formed in the first week of October last year for Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and the rest of Sundargarh. The committees were authorised to audit and issuance of official documents for Covid-related deaths to the kin of the victims in their respective jurisdictions to enable ex gratia payment.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said around 1,040 applications for ex gratia have been received in Sundargarh against Covid-related deaths during all three waves. The State government has already announced the audited death figure of 614 in the district.

Following an audit, ex gratia payments have been made to 450 families. The rest applications are being scrutinised and a target has been set to disburse ex gratia to all eligible bereaved families by February 15, he added.

Reliable sources said in the first wave, 173 deaths were officially attributed to Covid-19. In the second wave, the government claimed 419 Covid deaths. So far in the third wave, a total of 22 Covid-related deaths have been officially announced.

Social activist Suru Mishra said the number of applications for ex gratia is likely to rise further as many bereaved families could not apply either due to hurdles in applying online or lack of proper knowledge about the process.

Citing an example, Mishra said one Hadu Bohidar, a retired government employee, had died at home due to Covid in May last year. In absence of relevant documents, his kin is yet to apply for ex-gratia.

Around the same time, Bohidar’s elder brother and nephew also died of Covid in hospitals and the bereaved family applied for compensation.