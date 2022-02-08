STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

OERC order against Gridco justified, says Vedanta

Vedanta said the State power trading utility has submitted in its annual revenue requirement application for 2022-23 and that it enjoys surplus power to the tune of 7037 MU. 

Published: 08th February 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Limited has justified the January 25 order of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) rejecting Gridco’s petition seeking action against it for alleged violation of an earlier order. In a clarification to the news titled “Vedanta refuses power supply, OERC blames Gridco for one day delay” published on February 4, 

Vedanta said the State power trading utility has submitted in its annual revenue requirement (ARR) application for 2022-23 and that it enjoys surplus power to the tune of 7037 MU. 

Claiming that Gridco has incurred losses of Rs 430 crore on the marginal cost of sale of surplus power into the power market in 2021-22, Vedanta said, “Surrendering of unnecessary power purchase agreements (PPAs) with generators, such as Vedanta’s 600MW power plant (Unit-2) in this instance, would save about Rs 277 crore for Odisha annually.” 

“The OERC has also duly noted that Gridco continues to pay fixed charges to other sources like Farakka, Kahalgaon, and Barh without off-taking the power from these plants.

ALSO READ: Vedanta refuses power supply, OERC blames Gridco for one day delay

This dead loss of fixed charges can be avoided by the prudent surrendering of surplus PPAs,” said Sonal Choithani, Vedanta’s Chief Communication Officer, Aluminium and Power Business.  She said Vedanta’s actual tariff is Rs 2.80/kwh while Gridco has been paying only at Rs 2.5/kwh on an ad-hoc basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Limited Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Gridco Energy Power Supply Surplus
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp