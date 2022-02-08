Rehabilitation of destitute patients is a burden for SCB MCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Inordinate delay in rehabilitating destitute patients who have recovered from illnesses has emerged as a cause of concern for SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities.

As many as 43 destitute patients, who have recovered from their illness, are waiting for rehabilitation, said hospital sources. These patients were admitted to the surgery, medicine, orthopedics, and psychiatry departments of the hospital. After they were cured, nobody turned up to take them home.

A few such patients who underwent treatment at the orthopedics department and the SCB Mental Health Institute are waiting to be rehabilitated for over a year.

Besides dealing with bed occupancy, the hospital authorities also have to bear the expenses for the patients’ diet and attendants. Some of them have taken up petty jobs at business establishments on the hospital premises to make ends meet.

For example, a destitute patient was admitted to the hospital after he met with an accident. The patient suffering from mental illness later was found HIV positive.

After the wounds sustained in the accident healed, the patient was discharged from the hospital. But instead of leaving, he took up the job of washing utensils at a tea shop on the hospital premises. “We are unable to discharge the destitute patients even after they have been cured as there is neither any claimant for them nor any arrangement has been made by the government for their rehabilitation,” said superintendent Prof Lucy Das.

Through letters and reminders have been sent to the district social security officer, no steps have yet been taken for their rehabilitation, she added. Efforts to elicit a response on the issue from district social security officer Pratima Dash proved futile.