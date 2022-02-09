STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD stir over lifting of parboiled rice in Odisha 

Rout said that Odisha has become a rice surplus State during the BJD rule, but Centre is ignoring the welfare of the farmers by not lifting the surplus parboiled rice. 

Published: 09th February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Food Corporation of India

Food Corporation of India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP hit the streets over the government inaction in the Mamita Meher issue, BJD activists on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) here demanding lifting of surplus parboiled rice from the State. 

President of the Bhubaneswar organisational district of the party Sushanta Kumar Rout said that hundreds of farmers attended the demonstration organised by the party in protest against the Centre’s policy. Rout said that Odisha has become a rice surplus State during the BJD rule, but Centre is ignoring the welfare of the farmers by not lifting the surplus parboiled rice. 

Rout said that Odisha has produced 52 lakh tonne rice during 2021-22 financial year. Keeping aside State’s requirement of 30 lakh tonne rice, the surplus comes to around 22 lakh tonne, he said and added that the Centre is deliberately ignoring the demand  of the State.  

Targeting BJP MPs from the State for their double standards on the issue, Rout who is the BJD MLA from north Bhubaneswar constituency, alleged that they champion the cause of farmers in Odisha but never raise the issue in Parliament. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamita Meher BJP Bhubaneswar BJD Farmers
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp