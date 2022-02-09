BJD stir over lifting of parboiled rice in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP hit the streets over the government inaction in the Mamita Meher issue, BJD activists on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) here demanding lifting of surplus parboiled rice from the State.

President of the Bhubaneswar organisational district of the party Sushanta Kumar Rout said that hundreds of farmers attended the demonstration organised by the party in protest against the Centre’s policy. Rout said that Odisha has become a rice surplus State during the BJD rule, but Centre is ignoring the welfare of the farmers by not lifting the surplus parboiled rice.

Rout said that Odisha has produced 52 lakh tonne rice during 2021-22 financial year. Keeping aside State’s requirement of 30 lakh tonne rice, the surplus comes to around 22 lakh tonne, he said and added that the Centre is deliberately ignoring the demand of the State.

Targeting BJP MPs from the State for their double standards on the issue, Rout who is the BJD MLA from north Bhubaneswar constituency, alleged that they champion the cause of farmers in Odisha but never raise the issue in Parliament.