Central posting of two IAS officers cleared in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of two senior IAS officers of Odisha cadre as secretary of two Union government departments.

As per a notification issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Manoj Ahuja, chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education has been appointed as officer on special duty in the of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department. He will take over as secretary of the department after superannuation of Sanjay Agarwal on March 31, 2022.

This apart, additional secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department Arti Ahuja, has been appointed as secretary in the department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.