Covid death graph on the rise, toll 21 in last 24 hours in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Covid cases are steadily declining across the country as well as in the State, there has been significant rise in the deaths due to the disease in the past fortnight. The Covid fatalities have gone up 10 times since January 15 when the State had registered two deaths. More than 20 people are succumbing to the virus for the last five days and the highest 23 each had died on February 4 and 6.

With 21 more deaths in 24 hours, the cumulative toll rose to 8,775. While the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had claimed that the Omicron variant is not as deadly as its predecessor, the State has recorded 349 deaths so far in the third wave led by the variant.

Why are Covid-19 deaths going up? The norm to report Covid death is the reason behind it, said health authorities adding that it is not the Omicron but the Delta variant which is driving the fatalities in the State.

Of the fresh deaths, around 10 per cent (pc) people are without any comorbid conditions. Many patients who get admission for chronic disease or any other severe health reason turn positive though the Covid-19 has nothing to do with their health complications. If such patients die, it is counted as Covid deaths.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said that mostly people with comorbidities are falling prey to the disease irrespective of the vaccination status though around 35 pc unvaccinated people have succumbed during this wave.

“The hospitalisation is less as only 933 (8.6 pc) patients have been admitted and 418 among them are in ICU. Now 83 people are on ventilator, where the mortality rate is around 50 pc. It is natural to see an increase in the fatalities four to six weeks after the peak,” he said.

As per the Supreme Court’s direction, Dr Mohapatra said, if a patient dies within 30 days of testing positive for the infection, the death will be attributed to Covid-19. “We can’t ignore the comorbidities of the patients,” he added. The State reported 1,503 new cases, a slight increase from Monday (1497). The fresh infections included 329 of the 0-18 age group. The test positivity rate and active cases dropped to 2.63 pc and 15,957.

BPIA provides medical equipment

The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has provided medical equipment like mechanical ventilators, portable ventilators and defibrillators to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The procurement and installation of the equipment were made as part of its CSR. Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria inaugurated the equipment in the presence of AIIMS Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty. “The equipment will be helpful for treatment particularly during difficult days of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Mohanty.

FATALITIES

Of fresh deaths, 10 pc people are without any comorbidity

Fatalities have gone up 10 times since Jan 15

Over 20 deaths in last 5 days

Highest 23 deaths each on February 4 and 6