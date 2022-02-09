Pre-schools to reopen from February 14 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday announced reopening of private pre-schools for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14.The government, however, asked the school managements to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed on the campuses to check transmission of the virus. Besides, the school management will have to ensure that all their teaching, non-teaching and support staff are fully vaccinated.

The School and Mass Education department has asked the .school managements to take utmost care of the children in view of the pandemic.Apart from pre-schools, physical classes will also resume for Class I to VII students from February 14 after a gap of nearly two years.Schools in the State have already been reopened for the students of Class VIII and above from February 7. Colleges, universities and other institutions have also resumed physical classes.