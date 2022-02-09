Satish Kumar Gajbhiye in Odisha gets double promotion 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday gave double promotion to 2002 batch IPS officer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye to the rank of Inspector General of Police. The promotion of Gajbhiye to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG) will be effective from February 23, 2016. The promotion to the rank of IG will be effective with retrospective effect from January 1, 2020.

Two separate notifications were issued on Tuesday by the General Administration and Public Grievance department in this regard. The notification, however, said that the place of posting will be decided by the Home department.

Gajbhiye continued as SP-ranked officer, serving as principal of the urban police and traffic training institute in Bhubaneswar following disciplinary proceedings against him in a case dating back to 2008 when he was the Malkangiri SP. The government dropped the charges and closed the disciplinary proceedings against him in December 2021 following a Supreme Court order.