STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Satish Kumar Gajbhiye in Odisha gets double promotion 

The government dropped the charges and closed the disciplinary proceedings against him in December 2021 following a Supreme Court order.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Kumar Gajbhiye

Satish Kumar Gajbhiye

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday gave double promotion to 2002 batch IPS officer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye to the rank of Inspector General of Police. The promotion of Gajbhiye to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG) will be effective from February 23, 2016. The promotion to the rank of IG will be effective with retrospective effect from January 1, 2020. 

Two separate notifications were issued on Tuesday by the General Administration and Public Grievance department in this regard. The notification, however, said that the place of posting will be decided by the Home department.

Gajbhiye continued as SP-ranked officer, serving as principal of the urban police and traffic training institute in Bhubaneswar following disciplinary proceedings against him in a case dating back to 2008 when he was the Malkangiri SP. The government dropped the charges and closed the disciplinary proceedings against him in December 2021 following a Supreme Court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Promotion IPS DIG General Administration and Public Grievance
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp