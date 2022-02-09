Tribal couple in Odisha pledges ornaments to bring back daughter’s body

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Laxmi Mandangi’s story is a classic example of how Odisha government has failed its migrant workers.The 29-year-old of Pipalguda village under Rayagada Sadar block was a victim of appalling administrative indifference, when she was alive and even as dead.

Unable to avail benefits of livelihood support programme of the State government, Laxmi was forced to migrate to Tamil Nadu in search of a better future. But in a cruel twist of fate, she returned home dead on Monday evening. To bring her body back, father Patra Mandangi had to mortgage gold ornaments purchased for her marriage as all pleas to the Rayagada administration for help fell on deaf ears.

Laxmi’s marriage was fixed with one Giridhar Puala of her village last year. Since Giridhar worked as a migrant worker in Tamil Nadu, she decided to go to the southern State in hope of changing the fortunes of her poverty-stricken family.

In November, she went to Tamil Nadu and landed a job in Manchester Textiles Pvt Ltd at Uthukuli in Tripur district. On January 25, she sustained severe burn injuries in a fire mishap while working in the mill. Instead of providing her speciality care, the mill authorities allegedly admitted her to the local hospital.

Giridhar informed Patra about the mishap but since the father could not afford to travel to Tamil Nadu, he asked him to take care of her and request the mill owners to provide better treatment to Laxmi. That was too much to ask for. The mill owners took no heed of Laxmi’s deteriorating condition.

After battling with life for 11 days, Laxmi breathed her last on February 5. Giridhar pleaded with the mill owners to arrange transport to send Laxmi’s body to Pipalguda but the request was turned down.A poor labourer himself, Giridhar didn’t have funds to bring Laxmi’s body to Odisha and so he asked Patra to arrange money. The hapless father ran from pillar to post including the district Collectorate and labour office seeking help to bring back his daughter’s body. Indifference was what he received.

Finally, Patra mortgaged some gold ornaments which he had purchased for Laxmi’s marriage, and got Rs 30,000. The money was sent to Giridhar who arranged a vehicle and sent Laxmi’s body home. Laxmi was cremated in her village on Monday evening.

State president of Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers’ Association Arun Kumar Lenka, who had also unsuccessfully appealed to the administration for help, came down heavily on the mill owners of Tamil Nadu and Rayagada officials for their ‘inhumanity’. “When the State government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of migrant workers, why did Rayagada administration not come forward to help instead of keeping mum on the matter?” he questioned.

On Tuesday, Lenka submitted a memorandum to Rayagada Collector Saroj Mishra seeking financial assistance to Patra.Despite repeated attempts, the Collector was not available for comment on the matter.

After several calls, assistant labour officer Chhotray Tudu picked up the phone to only say that they have received the memorandum and it will be placed before the Collector.