STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Violence casts shadow on election scene at Dhinkia village, Odisha

Local residents have expressed sorrow that due to the prevailing state of affairs, they are unable to exercise their voting  rights. 

Published: 09th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when villages across all 198 panchayats in Jagatsinghpur district are abuzz with pre-poll activities in last leg of campaigning for the panchayat elections, there’s an eerie calm in trouble-torn Dhinkia village. Here, even basic election activities have not been carried out owing to the frequent protests and violence in the village over the JSW project. 

Sources said rallies, door to door campaigns or even distribution of leaflets by  party candidates have not begun owing to the continuing tension after the violent clash between police and the villagers last month. 

There is provision for booths in each ward of the panchayat for more polling. But apprehending law and order situation, the district administration has tagged six booths of Dhinkia with those of Patana, Mahal and Trilochanpur. As normalcy is yet to return and many villagers are still in hiding, there are others fearing to go to neighbouring villages to cast their vote fearing police action.  

As per reports, nearly 25 villagers in Dhinkia are still in hiding while many have shifted to other places in fear of police action. Villagers fear to step out as security personnel are deployed outside the panchayat office and other locations to prevent any unexpected flare-up, given the volatile situation in the area due to the proposed steel plant.

Local residents have expressed sorrow that due to the prevailing state of affairs, they are unable to exercise their voting  rights. Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Kumar Parida however said that the situation is gradually improving and different political party candidates have convinced the villagers to cast their votes

BJD zilla parishad candidate Tamil Pradhan said, “Normalcy has been restored but villagers are still living in fear. We have not yet started the campaign. I have decided to meet all voters and  convince them to vote.”There are 7,267 voters in the panchayat of which 2,028 are in Dhinkia village. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat elections Rallies Law and order BJP
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp