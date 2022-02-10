STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After schools, hostels to be transformed in Sundargarh

Funds to be mobilised from three ITDAs and District Mineral Foundation

Published: 10th February 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated hostel of Rengali primary school in Lahunipara block. (Photo | Express)

The dilapidated hostel of Rengali primary school in Lahunipara block. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In line with the State government’s high school transformation programme under the 5T initiative, the Sundargarh administration has decided to give a makeover to hostels run by the ST & SC Development (SSD) department. 

The decision was taken to enable improved care, amenities and study ambience to around 48,000 ST and SC students residing in 514 hostels attached to the schools run by the Mass Education and the SSD departments in Sundargarh.      

District welfare officer (DWO) Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said the proposed transformation plan envisages renovation of hostel buildings, augmentation of amenities including toilets, bathrooms, dining halls, common rooms and construction of new buildings, boundary walls and playgrounds wherever needed. For the purpose, necessary funds would be mobilised from the three Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and District Mineral Foundation. The components of Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guaranteed Scheme would be used to develop gardens and greenery to create a soothing ambience in hostels.    

On Tuesday, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan held a meeting with senior officials to formulate modalities for implementation of the initiative. 

Official sources said 207 primary school hostels were constructed around three to four decades back and most of these are in poor condition. Students of some dilapidated hostels have been shifted to main school buildings. Similarly, 33 ST boy’s hostels and 211 ST girl’s hostels have come up after 2004-05. Most of the hostel buildings are deprived of necessary repair and maintenance with the ITDAs responsible for upkeep of the hostels facing fund constraints. 

The DWO further informed that it has been planned to make extra dietary provisions for boarders in addition to the existing entitlements and also introduce vocational training programmes in hostels. After the panchayat elections, a detailed survey of the hostels would be conducted to assess the requirements of individual buildings. 

Under the high school transformation programme, 195 government schools of the district have been given a facelift with clean environment and facilities like smart classrooms, modern science and ICT labs, e-libraries and hygienic toilets. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High school transformation 5T initiative Sundargarh ST & SC Development Renovation
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp