AICTE nod must for deemed universities to offer tech courses

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday asked all deemed universities not to admit any student to their technical courses without obtaining its approval.

Accordingly, the Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) advised students to check the number of seats in the technical courses approved by the AICTE in a deemed university before taking admission.

The AICTE in its letter to the vice-chancellors of the deemed universities stated that some of these universities are yet to take approval from it, while few others have only taken partial approval to enroll students in selected technical courses and programmes. The deemed universities are required to obtain approval from the council to carry out admission in the 2022-23 academic session, it stated.

OPECA secretary Binod Dash said students are required to be careful about this as enrolling to a technical course in a deemed university or private university not having AICTE approval could affect their career as it would not be considered valid, depriving them of appearing for the competitive exams including the civil services.