Experts conduct autopsy of jumbo carcass recovered by Special Task Force near Narasinghpur

The team is likely to submit its report in a day or two.

Published: 10th February 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass image used for representational purpose.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team of veterinary experts from OUAT, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday carried out a postmortem of the carcass recovered by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch from an area under Narasinghpur west range within Athagarh forest division.

A three-member team from Centre for Wildlife Health and Department of Pathology headed by Prof SK Panda, head of Veterinary Pathology in OUAT, carried out the necropsy at the site near Balikiari forest under Barasingha section. The team is likely to submit its report in a day or two. The elephant, suspected to be a seven-year-old male tusker, is alleged to have been buried without the knowledge of senior forest officials.

