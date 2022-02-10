Panchayat polls: Covid curbs eased, campaign picks up pace in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A couple of days after the State Election Commission (SEC) eased Covid restrictions, electioneering for the three-tier panchayat polls picked up pace in Sundargarh with the BJP and BJD stepping up campaigning for their respective candidates on Wednesday.

While BJP’s campaign was led by State president Sameer Mohanty, former Indian Hockey captain and ex-Rajya Sabha Member of BJD Dilip Tirkey canvassed for votes in favour of party candidates.

Launching an attack on the State government, Mohanty accused the BJD of hindering growth of Sundargarh district for 22 years despite adequate flow of funds from the Centre. He further accused the BJD government of not implementing the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission to ensure financial and social security of rural poor. The BJP leader also alleged widespread irregularities in infrastructure development across gram panchayats.

Citing the ‘suffering’ of farmers due to irregularities in paddy procurement and lack of coordination between officials of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Cooperation departments, Mohanty alleged that farmers are forced to sell paddy at throwaway prices. He also accused the State government of depriving rural beneficiaries of PMAY-G benefit.

The BJP president interacted with booth-level workers in Bisra and Nuagaon blocks. He participated in a padayatra in Bisra block. Similarly, Tirkey addressed several village-level meetings in Kuanrmunda and other areas of Biramitrapur seeking votes for BJD’s Zilla Parishad (ZP) candidates.

Highlighting the development works of the State government, Tirkey said BJD is working towards promotion of rural hockey with creation of astro-turf grounds in all 17 blocks of the district.