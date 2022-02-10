STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials’ assault case: Orissa High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Bisweswar Tudu

In response to an anticipatory bail petition filed by Tudu, Justice Sahoo granted him interim protection and fixed March 8 for hearing his plea.

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A single bench of Orissa High Court comprising Justice SK Sahoo on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bisweswar Tudu, in connection with an assault case registered against him at Baripada Town police station on January 21.

In response to an anticipatory bail petition filed by Tudu, Justice Sahoo granted him interim protection and fixed March 8 for hearing his plea. “Till the next date, the petitioner shall not be arrested in connection with Baripada Town police station case pending before the SDJM, Baripada”, Justice Sahoo specified. 

Tudu’s counsel PK Parhi submitted that the petitioner who is the MP of Mayurbhanj is ready and willing to appear before the investigating officer on any date to be fixed by the court after the ensuing panchayat elections and he shall fully cooperate during his interrogation. 

Taking note of it, Justice Sahoo directed Tudu to appear before Baripada Town IIC who is the investigation officer in the case on March 4 at 10 am for interrogation. 

“The petitioner shall fully cooperate with the interrogation and he shall further appear before the investigating officer as and when required but to that effect a written notice in advance is to be given by the investigating offier to the petitioner”, Justice Sahoo specified. 

He directed State Counsel Arupananda Das to apprise the court on the next date as to whether Tudu appeared before the investigating officer on the date fixed or not and whether he cooperated with the interrogation or not and what was the result of the interrogation.

The Mayurbhanj MP had allegedly assaulted district planning board deputy director Ashwini Mallik and assistant director Debashis Mohapatra during a purported review meeting at Takatpur. Both sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Basing on a complaint a case 

has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (assault), 294 (use of obscene words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

