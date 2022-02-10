Odisha: Kandhamal district looks to brew its own coffee, scans land 

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: If plans fall into place, Kandhamal district could be the next coffee destination in the State. To expand coffee cultivation, the district administration has identified around 1.09 lakh hectare land across six blocks. The move came after Coffee Board of India (ICB) evinced interest in expansion of coffee cultivation in the district due to its favourable agro-climatic conditions and the district administration carried out a mapping of the land. ‘

Of the 12 blocks in the district, the coffee board has earmarked Raikia, Daringbadi, Tikabali, G Udayagiri, Phiringia and K Nuagaon. Mango and jackfruit orchards of Horticulture and Soil Conservation wings besides private properties are being considered. Currently, just about 40 hectare land in Daringbadi and two hectare in G Udayagiri are under coffee farming since 1974.

“A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed among district administration, coffee board and Tribal Development Co-Operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) to acquire land from the owners on lease for three years,” said Collector Dr D Brunda, adding that the board will provide technical support for cultivation along with plantation of silver oak to use its trunk as support for coffee plants.

Coffee plants require an average temperature of 20-27 degree Celsius with rainfall of 1000-2000 mm annually. “Since soil plays a major role and presence of humus and other nitrogenous matter act as an added advantage, we believe the land in these blocks will facilitate the cultivation,” said deputy director of soil conservation department Prasanta Kumar Tripathy, adding that the move will boost the economy besides fetching more tourists to the district.

