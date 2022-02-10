STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Kandhamal district looks to brew its own coffee, scans land 

If plans fall into place, Kandhamal district could be the next coffee destination in the State.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Daringbadi coffee farm in Kandhamal district. (Photo | Express)

Daringbadi coffee farm in Kandhamal district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: If plans fall into place, Kandhamal district could be the next coffee destination in the State. To expand coffee cultivation, the district administration has identified around 1.09 lakh hectare land across six blocks. The move came after Coffee Board of India (ICB) evinced interest in expansion of coffee cultivation in the district due to its favourable agro-climatic conditions and the district administration carried out a mapping of the land. ‘

Of the 12 blocks in the district, the coffee board has earmarked Raikia, Daringbadi, Tikabali, G Udayagiri, Phiringia and K Nuagaon. Mango and jackfruit orchards of Horticulture and Soil Conservation wings besides private properties are being considered. Currently, just about 40 hectare land in Daringbadi and two hectare in G Udayagiri are under coffee farming since 1974. 

ALSO READ: Odisha: Aroma of coffee to spread again in Kalahandi's Thuamul Rampur

“A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed among district administration, coffee board and Tribal Development Co-Operative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) to acquire land from the owners on lease for three years,” said Collector Dr D Brunda, adding that the board will provide technical support for cultivation along with plantation of silver oak to use its trunk as support for coffee plants. 

Coffee plants require an average temperature of 20-27 degree Celsius with rainfall of 1000-2000 mm annually. “Since soil plays a major role and presence of humus and other nitrogenous matter act as an added advantage, we believe the land in these blocks will facilitate the cultivation,” said deputy director of soil conservation department Prasanta Kumar Tripathy, adding that the move will boost the economy besides fetching more tourists to the district. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee cultivation Coffee Coffee Board of India Farming
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp