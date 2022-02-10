Odisha faces renewed Naxal heat as Centre shifts 24 companies force 

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS CPI (Maoist) steps up violence with the five-phase panchayat polls barely days away, Odisha Police faces an uphill task in Naxal-affected districts as the Centre has already diverted at least 16 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for redeployment in Assembly poll-bound states.

There are 94 companies of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in Odisha. In view of Assembly elections, the Centre has moved eight companies each to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab from the CRPF’s mobilisation in the State.

Additionally, eight companies of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and Special Security Battalions (SSB) from Odisha have also been deployed in UP.

With the two back-to-back IED explosions in Kalahandi and Phulbani districts claiming civilian lives, the security forces face a challenge to ensure smooth passage of rural polls in Odisha having seen at least 2,500 personnel redeployed in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Besides, what could pinch the State is the fact that 1,500 personnel of Special Security Battalions (SSBs) of Sambalpur and Keonjhar were attached with various districts to strengthen civil policing in the State. This decision of Odisha Police top brass last year to convert the SSB units into civil police could have ramifications, experts feel.

“The SSBs undertake anti-extremist tactics and counter operations training. Their primary responsibility is to protect police stations and jails in Naxal affected districts and vital establishments in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. When need arises, they are engaged in area domination exercises in regions having presence of the red ultras,” said a senior police officer.

In 2020, the Odisha Government requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to remove Angul, Sambalpur, Boudh Nayagarh and Deogarh from the coverage of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme on the grounds that LWE menace stands eliminated in these districts. This leaves only 10 under the Central scheme’s ambit.



“There will come a time when the Central forces deployment will reduce and the State Police will have to meet its own requirement. That is when SSBs would matter. The decision to convert them to civil police last year was a hasty one,” said a former Director General of Police.

Experts are of the opinion that rationalisation of such units may create hassles for Odisha Police as polling booths will be set up even in most interior areas of the State during the upcoming panchayat polls.

However, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said the State Police is prepared because drawing forces from other states during Assembly elections is a standard and established practice during elections.

“As five States are going into Assembly elections, the Election Commission has withdrawn forces from all parts of the country. We also have some challenges for upcoming panchayat polls but we are prepared and will make all possible efforts to ensure smooth passage of elections,” the DGP told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior officers of Odisha Police, CRPF and BSF was held on Wednesday to discuss strategies to ensure a violence-free panchayat polls.

Odisha faces renewed Naxal heat as Centre shifts 24 companies force

“There will come a time when the Central forces deployment will reduce and the State Police will have to meet its own requirement. That is when SSBs would matter. The decision to convert them to civil police last year was a hasty one,” said a former Director General of Police. Experts are of the opinion that rationalisation of such units may create hassles for Odisha Police as polling booths will be set up even in most interior areas of the State during the upcoming panchayat polls.

However, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said the State Police is prepared because drawing forces from other states during Assembly elections is a standard and established practice during elections.

“As five States are going into Assembly elections, the Election Commission has withdrawn forces from all parts of the country. We also have some challenges for upcoming panchayat polls but we are prepared and will make all possible efforts to ensure smooth passage of elections,” the DGP told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior officers of Odisha Police, CRPF and BSF was held on Wednesday to discuss strategies to ensure a violence-free panchayat polls.