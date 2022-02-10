STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show cause to DAV-Chandrasekharpur for forcing students to appear for exam in offline mode

Published: 10th February 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur. (Photo: davcsp.org)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to DAV-Chandrasekharpur, for allegedly forcing students to appear for the periodic assessment exam in offline mode in violation of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) guidelines. It sought a reply from the school on why action should not be initiated against it on Thursday.

In a notice to the school, the Directorate of Secondary Examination said that despite the Covid pandemic situation, State government decided to reopen the schools in view of the larger interest of the students and mitigate their learning loss.

The SRC in its February 3 order laid down the guidelines which mentioned that students will have the option to appear for the periodic assessment examinations through offline or online or hybrid mode. 

While communicating with the decision of government on reopening schools, the School and Mass Education department had also reiterated the same condition as far as conduct of examinations is concerned.

The DAV-Chandrasekharpur school has reportedly notified the students and parents regarding conduct of the test from February 12 in offline mode. The directorate stated that due to suspension of offline classes for a long time, many students may not be emotionally ready and completely prepared to face the examinations immediately after reopening of schools. And under such circumstances, conduct of physical examinations may stress them more, it said and added that school’s direction of offline tests violates the government order.

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of parents of children studying in Loyola Public School had submitted a memorandum to its principal demanding cancellation of offline examinations.

