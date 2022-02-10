'Sunetra Yojana' turns a blind eye to the needs of patients

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The much hyped Sunetra Yojana, launched to provide free comprehensive eye care and protect patients from avoidable vision-related complications, has failed to serve the purpose. Patients have to wait for months to get lenses, free of cost, even though the initiative envisaged provisioning of glasses within two to three days of prescription.

Sources said, patients visiting the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH) and prescribed spectacles in the past six months have been disappointed as they have not received them under the scheme. This has forced them to procure glasses from private shops by spending money.

Aggrieved patients have attributed this to the negligence of the FM MCH management and Loptic Opticals, a Tamil Nadu-based Optical supplier, which has been engaged to provide all requirements since the launch of the scheme.

More than 150 patients visit the eye OPD in the MCH daily and around 30-50 require power glasses for better vision. Their test reports are sent to the company which reportedly delays the process of making the lens leading to supply of few glasses against the actual demand. “The scheme’s benefits are only on record but not followed in reality. We are supposed to get glasses within two to three days of getting treated but its been two months since we have applied for the same and not received anything,” said eye patients Harish Swain, Ratnakar Rout and Chandan Behera of Balasore.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dulasen Jagatdeo said he has been apprised of the situation and necessary steps will be taken in the matter soon. Sunetra Yojana was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 12, 2017 on the occasion of World Sight Day. An amount of Rs 682 crore was earmarked under the scheme for five years with a target to eradicate cataract issues besides establishment of vision care centres at the CHC level in all districts by 2022.