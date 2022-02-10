TPSODL launches new initiatives for better electricity services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha government has launched various new initiatives to provide better services.

The company has launched separate helpline numbers to deal with various electricity-related issues, including new connection, theft, bribery and more. For any electricity-related information or query, people can call 24x7 toll-free number 1800 345 6797 or 1912. While a missed call can be given on 70088 08888 for new connection, people can report electricity theft on 97770 97449 or email to enforcement@tpsouthernodisha.com. Anyone can WhatsApp written complaint to 97779 77620 or email vigilance@tpsouthernodisha.com to report bribery-related issues for electricity connection.

In addition to the helpline numbers, TPSODL has also introduced an app ‘TPSODL Suraksha Prahari’ for consumers to report unsafe electricity services. It will accelerate reporting on dangerous electricity usage and allow a faster turnaround time to take safety measures. “We hope the initiatives will be value generating to customers and will result in better service offering from our end,” said CEO Arvind Singh.