Youth climbs cell tower at Sashan Sahi, threatens to kill self

Later, Dampada tehsildar Khitish Behera reached the spot and pleaded the youth to come down.

Published: 10th February 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Malay Ranjan Gochhi atop the mobile tower at Sashan Sahi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: High drama unfolded at Sashan Sahi under Dampada block of Cuttack district on Wednesday after a young man climbed atop a cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide demanding a 30 minute press meet for speaking on several issues including unnecessary expenditure incurred for conducting elections, corruption, maladministration and rising unemployment. 

The youth, Malay Ranjan Gochhi (23) who was dismissed from the Army, is a resident of Ramachandrapur village. Locals saw him climbing the 40 feet high mobile tower at around 7 am and informed local police and fire service personnel. Despite efforts of police and fire personnel, Malay could not be brought down for around 4 hours. 

Later, Dampada tehsildar Khitish Behera reached the spot and pleaded the youth to come down. Malay finally got down the tower at 12.30 pm after Behera assured him to arrange a press conference through which he can air his views and grievances. 

He was then taken to Dampada tehsil office and later handed over to his family after he gave an undertaking declaring the police and administration would not be held responsible if he repeats such life threatening attempts in future.

Sashan Sahi Cuttack Suicide Election Unemployment
