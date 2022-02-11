STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar's Unit-I vegetable market to be shifted soon

The wholesale vegetable market in the Capital city will soon be shifted to Bhagabanpur to decongest the traffic in the busy Unit-1 area.

A view of the busy Falaknuma Vegetable Market in Hyderabad.

A view of a busy Vegetable Market. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wholesale vegetable market in the Capital city will soon be shifted to Bhagabanpur to decongest the traffic in the busy Unit-1 area. A meeting to chalk out the plan was held by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The vegetable market will be developed over 10 acres of land at Bhagabanpur. As it is located close to the national highway, transportation will become much easier and hassle-free for the trucks entering and exiting the market said a BMC official. The Vegetables Traders’ Association has welcomed the BMC decision to shift the market to Bhagabanpur. 

“Traffic has grown manifold over the years and there is also a restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles inside the city. We have been demanding to shift the vegetable wholesale market since 2007 due to the congestion in Unit-I area,”  said Kabiraj Swain, president of the association.

In 2018, Orissa High Court had ordered the State government to construct stores and relocate the wholesale vegetable traders, he added. The Unit-I vegetable wholesale market has been running on four-acre land since 1957. Several wholesale vegetable vendors are engaged in business in Unit-I and more than 200 heavy and light vehicles regularly transport vegetables from the market to various places in the State.

