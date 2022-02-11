BJD’s master plan to face BJP challenge

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Stung by BJP’s gain in 2017 panchayat elections which had forced the BJD to take support of Congress to retain the 35-member Sundargarh Zilla Parishad (ZP) council, the ruling party this time has pulled out all the stops to ensure its absolute majority.

In 2012 rural polls, the BJD had snatched the ZP council from Congress while the BJP failed to open an account in its traditional stronghold of Sundargarh. But 2017 was different as BJP surprised poll pundits by winning 13 ZP seats while BJD had to settle with 14 seats. With the help of eight seats of Congress and others, BJD’s Emma Ekka was sworn in as ZP president. Of the 18 ZP seats in Sundargarh sub-division, BJD managed to win only two while in Bonai and Panposh, the ruling party emerged victorious in 12 of 17 seats.

Poll observers opined that to retain the ZP council for the third time in a row, BJD has to perform exceedingly well in the Sundargarh sub-division and retain its strength in Bonai and Panposh. Sources said to prevent a clash of interests within the party, the BJD has strategically positioned senior leaders in different areas for poll management. Former Sundargarh MLA Yogesh Singh has been confined to seven ZP seats in his Assembly constituency. Former Congress legislator of Talsara Prafulla Majhi, who recently switched sides to BJD, has been made an observer for Sundargarh constituency.

Similarly, BJD president of Sundargarh unit Binay Toppo is focusing on Talsara while former Rajgangpur MLA Mangla Kisan is in charge of Rajgangpur constituency. Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak is looking after the poll affairs in Birmitrapur, Bonai and part of RN Pali under Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions.

BJD observer for Sundargarh Priti Ranjan Ghadei claimed that the party’s poll prospects are bright this time as both young and elderly voters are visibly swayed by the development and good governance of the State government, along with the popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. For over a year now, the BJD has been strategically targeting all 35 ZP seats with extra focus on Sundargarh sub-division. Various development projects have been launched and populist measures announced including the distribution of smart health card in the sub-division.

However, the BJD would be making a mistake by undermining BJP’s organisational strength as the party, unlike in 2017, has three MLAs in Sundargarh besides the five-time MPJual Oram.