In disputed Kotia, a tussle between Odisha, Andhra

Published: 11th February 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Officials from Andhra Pradesh at a village in Kotia panchayat.

Officials from Andhra Pradesh at a village in Kotia panchayat. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  As the State is bracing up for the panchayat elections, disputed Kotia under Pottangi block is witnessing a tussle, not between political parties but two states - Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. 

The Andhra Pradesh administration is reportedly trying its best to dissuade voters of the panchayat from exercising their franchise in the rural polls. People who have been supporting the neighbouring State were recently found asking the residents of Salpaguda village in the panchayat to refrain from voting being lured by the Andhra Pradesh administration with the benefits of various schemes. 

On the other hand, an all-party delegation from Odisha led by former MP and BJP leader Jayaram Pangi has stepped up door-to-door campaigning asking voters to participate in the elections and elect consensus candidate Mamata Jani. The campaigning in all the 21 villages of the panchayat has been receiving the support of locals. 

“We are happy that leaders of all political parties and their supporters are campaigning unitedly in Kotia for Mamata Jani to protect our motherland,” said convenor of the delegation Eswar Panigrahi. Mamata said she is sure residents of the panchayat will vote for development to protect their land from being usurped by Andhra Pradesh.  

