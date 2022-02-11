STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists in retreat, Odisha's Koraput braces for peaceful polls

Published: 11th February 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Koraput administration this time claims to be in full-preparedness for a peaceful panchayat election in the district with reduced Naxal activities reported over a period of time. 

Around 500 villages in Narayanpatana, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, Nandapur, Pottangi, Bandhugaon, Borigumma and Lamataput where Maoists ruled the roost during the previous polls, have witnessed a sharp fall in rebels’ organisational strength. 

This has been attributed to intensive combing operations by Central and State security forces.  While around 720 sensitive booths were identified in the area in the last few years, only 260 have been earmarked this time in the LWE-prone pockets due to restricted movement of the red rebels. 

“Barring some areas of Boipariguda, Maoist violence has come down drastically as compared to last election due to the combined efforts of the security forces,” said SP Varun Guntupalli. 

