Odisha: ULB polls likely in April; Opposition calls for ‘impartial’ SEC in all-party meet

BHUBANESWAR: Elections to 110 urban local bodies (ULBs) including the three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur are likely to be held in the first week of April. The State Election Commission (SEC) can announce the polls any day now following the all-party meeting held on Thursday in which the Opposition political parties reportedly demanded that the Commission should behave in an impartial manner for free and fair polls.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) AP Padhi told mediapersons after the meeting that submission of affidavits regarding their assets, educational qualification and criminal antecedents has been made mandatory for candidates filing nomination papers for different posts in the urban bodies. Candidature of those found to have provided false information will be cancelled.

The SEC said that two EVMs will be used in every booth. While one will be used to vote for councillor/corporator, the other one will be for mayor/chairperson election. Earlier, the State government had amended the Odisha Municipal Rules, paving way for the direct election to the posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and NACs during the upcoming poll.

Increase in the expenditure limit was also discussed at the meeting. Maximum expenditure limit for candidates contesting for councillor or corporator post in NACs/municipalities having a population up to 50,000 has been fixed at Rs 50,000. For the post of chairperson in such ULBs maximum limit is Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, the expenditure limit has been fixed at Rs 75,000 for councillors where the population of the ward is between 50,000 and 1,00,000 while it is Rs 1 lakh in case the population is above 1 lakh. Expenditure limit for corporators in municipal corporations have been fixed at Rs 2 lakh. For chairpersons of NACs and municipalities with a population bracket of 50,000 to one lakh it will be Rs 3 lakh. The ULBs with more than one lakh population have been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. Expenditure limit of mayors of municipal corporations has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh.

Congress leader Sibananda Ray said that the party has serious doubts on the impartiality of the SEC which can be gauged from the fact that most of us (Opposition) were not in favour of the crucial meeting as all are busy with the panchayat polls.

Dilip Mallick of BJP said that the party has demanded the simplification of agent appointment process so that officers who harass political parties and candidates on ground during the polls are put under check. The Opposition parties also demanded enrolment of new voters and correction of faulty delimitation and reservation of seats.