Odisha's Malkangiri NITI Aayog’s 'most improved district'

Malkangiri has topped NITI Aayog’s list of ‘Most Improved Aspirational Districts in Agriculture and Water Resources Sector’ for the month of December, 2021.

Artistes from Malkangiri district performing a Koya dance.

Artistes from Malkangiri district performing a Koya dance. (Representational file photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri has topped NITI Aayog’s list of ‘Most Improved Aspirational Districts in Agriculture and Water Resources Sector’ for the month of December, 2021. Malkangiri is followed by Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baramulla in J&K, Ramgarh in Jharkhand and Begusarai in Bihar, as per NITI Aayog’s Delta Rankings for December, 2021, the district administration stated on its Twitter handle. 

The ranking is based on incremental progress made across 49 key performance indicators (KPIs) under five broad socio-economic themes - health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and infrastructure. The Aspirational District programme aims to effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country. The broad contours of the programme are ‘convergence’ (of Central and State schemes), ‘collaboration’ (of Central, State level ‘Prabhari’ officers and district collectors), and ‘competition’ among districts through monthly Delta ranking; all driven by a mass movement.

