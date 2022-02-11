STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAMUL deputy manager’s property raided by vigilance officials

During the searches, assets worth over Rs 1.41 crore were detected. Apart from the buildings, three plots including two in Sambalpur town and one in Puri town were found registered in Naik’s name. 

Published: 11th February 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Vigilance officials on Thursday raided property owned by deputy manager of Samaleswari Milk Union Limited (SAMUL) Kishore Kumar Naik. Basing on allegations of accumulation of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income, the officials raided Naik’s property in Sambalpur, Khurda and Puri districts.

It includes his office chamber and a double-storey residential building at Sakhipara in Sambalpur, a house in his native Alura village within Delang police limits of Puri and an apartment at Kalarahanga in Bhubaneswar. 

Besides, bank and other deposits worth over Rs 44.51 lakh, insurance deposits worth over Rs 10.49 lakh, gold ornaments worth over Rs 7.32 lakh and household articles worth over Rs 5.6 lakh along with 2 two-wheelers, cash and other movable and immovable property were detected during the raids. The raids are continuing till last reports came in. 

