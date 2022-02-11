Too early to predict new Covid variant: Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as epidemiologists across the globe are on alert over the possible emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 any time soon, the Odisha government on Thursday played it down claiming that it is too early to predict. The WHO in a press brief recently had warned that the pandemic is far from over and future variants will be in some way more virulent than Omicron is now. The next variant of concern will be more fit, more transmissible but it has to be seen whether it will be more severe, it said.

Addressing mediapersons, Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said it is difficult to say now whether the next variant could more easily evade immunity, rendering vaccines less effective.“The viruses keep mutating and it is a natural process. The present Covid variant will also mutate. But the effectiveness can only be ascertained only after it starts transmitting. The WHO is also not sure about the effects of the new variant. We have to wait for evidence,” he said. With the new cases declining across the districts, Dr Mohapatra said, it is expected that the circulation of Covid-19 will be low as long as people practice the safety norms and administrations continue with right interventions.

“People who have not taken the vaccine yet should come forward and get the jab as there will be flare-ups among people who are not protected by the vaccine or those who have waning immunity,” he warned.Of the 3.5 crore age appropriate beneficiaries, 3.23 crore have got at least one dose of Covid vaccine and 2.57 crore have been double-dose vaccinated. The precaution dose has been given to 6.92 lakh beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 1,480 positive cases, including 334 of the 0-18 years age group, in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 12,73,003.

