10 goats for wedding feast get stolen in Odisha, Rs 1.5 lakh loss for family

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A woman has lodged a complaint with Balangir Town police alleging that 10 goats worth Rs 1.5 lakh purchased for her son’s marriage feast were stolen a day before the wedding. According to the FIR filed by Surubai Bagarty of Kandhapali Pada, her son’s wedding was fixed for February 10 (Thursday).

For the feast, she had purchased 11 goats at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. However, on Wednesday night, some unidentified persons took away 10 goats. Interesting, the miscreants left a lone goat that was reportedly suffering from diarrhoea.

Finding the goats missing the next morning, Surubai lodged an FIR with Balangir Town police station. “I had spent a lot of money and bought the goats over a period of time. Now, it is difficult for me to buy more goats for the feast,” she said.

Sources said the wedding of Surubai’s son took place on Thursday as scheduled and the family had to buy three more goats for the feast. Contacted, Balangir Town IIC Priyanka Routroy said basing on the woman’s complaint, an investigation was launched into the matter.

It is suspected that the thieves sedated the goats before stealing them as the animals didn’t make any sound while they were being taken away. Besides, police believe that some villagers might be involved in the incident.