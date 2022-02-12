STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP demands action against Odisha Agriculture minister

Alleging that Sahoo had violated the election code of conduct, Mallik demanded that SEC should take action against him.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

 BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday demanded action against Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo for campaigning in favour of sarpanch and panchayat samiti member candidates in Nayagarh district even as these posts are fought on non-party basis. 

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party spokesperson Dilip Mallik on Friday submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission (SEC) along with a video showing Sahoo campaigning in the district. 

The party alleged that the minister held an election meeting and campaigned for sarpanch candidate Bandita Nayak and the candidate for panchayat samiti member post Gitanjali Das in Sunnaliti village under Badapandasuar panchayat. Alleging that Sahoo had violated the election code of conduct, Mallik demanded that SEC should take action against him.

TAGS
Arun Sahoo BJP Nayagarh BJP Odisha
Comments

