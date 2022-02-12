Cops in Odisha's Balangir file 1500-page chargesheet 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balangir police on Friday filed a 1,500-page chargesheet in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case in the Bangomunda JMFC Court. The chargesheet has been filed against both Gobinda Sahu and his driver Radhe. “We are confident that the case will end in conviction as we have gathered sufficient evidence against the main accused and his associate,” said Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar.

Mamita was a teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in the Kalahandi district, which was set up by the prime accused in the case Gobinda. On the State government’s request, the Orissa High Court had on November 30 last year nominated ABS Naidu, a former district judge, to monitor the investigation into the sensational murder case.

Family members of Mamita had alleged that she mysteriously disappeared after accompanying Gobinda in his car to Bhawanipatna on October 8. He is also the school’s managing committee president.Unable to trace her, Mamita’s family members lodged missing complaints with Kegaon police in Kalahandi and Turekela police. Another complaint was lodged in Sindhekela police station. Based on the complaints, Balangir police launched an investigation and had earlier seized Gobinda’s car.