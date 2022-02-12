STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cops in Odisha's Balangir file 1500-page chargesheet 

Mamita was a teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in Kalahandi district, which was set up by prime accused in the case Gobinda.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Illustration used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Balangir police on Friday filed a 1,500-page chargesheet in the sensational Mamita Meher murder case in the  Bangomunda JMFC Court. The chargesheet has been filed against both Gobinda Sahu and his driver Radhe. “We are confident that the case will end in conviction as we have gathered sufficient evidence against the main accused and his associate,” said Northern Range IG Deepak Kumar.

Mamita was a teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in the Kalahandi district, which was set up by the prime accused in the case Gobinda. On the State government’s request,  the Orissa High Court had on November 30 last year nominated ABS Naidu, a former district judge, to monitor the investigation into the sensational murder case.

Family members of Mamita had alleged that she mysteriously disappeared after accompanying Gobinda in his car to Bhawanipatna on October 8. He is also the school’s managing committee president.Unable to trace her, Mamita’s family members lodged missing complaints with Kegaon police in Kalahandi and Turekela police. Another complaint was lodged in Sindhekela police station. Based on the complaints, Balangir police launched an investigation and had earlier seized Gobinda’s car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balangir Bhubaneswar Chargesheet
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp