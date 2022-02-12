Draft voters lists released for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Gearing up for the ensuing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have issued separate draft voters lists for the Twin City. Bhubaneswar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Prafulla Swain said total of 7,27,456 eligible voters have been identified in all 67 wards of the Capital city based on the electoral roll issued by the Election Commission with January 1 as the qualifying date. The number of voters this time will be 34,000 more compared to the last elections.

The number of voters has increased after the inclusion of new voters as well as mouzas such as Patrapada, Bhagabanpur, Subudhipur, Paikarapur and Shankarpur in BMC wards. Apart from the draft voters list, the civic body has also identified 699 booths where voting will take place during the civic polls. Similarly, the preliminary electoral roll of CMC has total 4,45,585 voters eligible to cast vote in the urban elections. With the addition of 50,771 new voters, the number of voters in 59 wards of CMC this time has increased by 12.86 per cent.

Voters in both BMC and CMC jurisdiction can file their claims and objections before the election officer till February 16. The final electoral roll will be published on February 24. Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the voters in both the cities over the short period of time given to them to check the draft roll and file claims and objections.