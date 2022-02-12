STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Institute of Life Sciences plans high throughput sequencing platform

Union Biotechnology Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale called on the scientific community to create a visible impact on lives and livelihoods of the people through their research outcomes. 

Published: 12th February 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) will establish a high throughput sequencing platform and start an immunogenicity research initiative in the coming year. A part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), jointly initiated by the Ministry of Health and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to monitor the genomic variations in coronavirus, the ILS has conducted several virus cultures recently to enable furthering the research and development efforts of Covid-19.

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day, ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said the institute will undertake activities in relation to sustainable management of the coastal region and carry out advanced research focusing on agriculture, horticulture, medicinal and aromatic plants, livestock and microbial resources as part of the Himalayan Bioresources Mission. “Odisha’s coastline has been in focus for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a blue economy. We hope to contribute more to the mission and promote start-ups and entrepreneurship,” he added. 

Union Biotechnology Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale called on the scientific community to create a visible impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people through their research outcomes. He said ILS will continue to carry out advanced biotechnology research leading to product development for benefit of society. 

Briefing on the ongoing collaborative efforts with ILS, Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sabita Acharya said as part of the Bhubaneswar bio-cluster, faculty of both institutions have identified several areas of mutual interest in carrying out joint research projects, sharing common infrastructure, exchange of research students and supporting innovation. VCs of AIPH University and Ravenshaw University AP Dash and Sanjay Nayak respectively spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Sciences Institute Throughput sequencing INSACOG Covid
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp