Institute of Life Sciences plans high throughput sequencing platform

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) will establish a high throughput sequencing platform and start an immunogenicity research initiative in the coming year. A part of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), jointly initiated by the Ministry of Health and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to monitor the genomic variations in coronavirus, the ILS has conducted several virus cultures recently to enable furthering the research and development efforts of Covid-19.

Speaking at the 33rd Foundation Day, ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said the institute will undertake activities in relation to sustainable management of the coastal region and carry out advanced research focusing on agriculture, horticulture, medicinal and aromatic plants, livestock and microbial resources as part of the Himalayan Bioresources Mission. “Odisha’s coastline has been in focus for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a blue economy. We hope to contribute more to the mission and promote start-ups and entrepreneurship,” he added.

Union Biotechnology Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale called on the scientific community to create a visible impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people through their research outcomes. He said ILS will continue to carry out advanced biotechnology research leading to product development for benefit of society.

Briefing on the ongoing collaborative efforts with ILS, Utkal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sabita Acharya said as part of the Bhubaneswar bio-cluster, faculty of both institutions have identified several areas of mutual interest in carrying out joint research projects, sharing common infrastructure, exchange of research students and supporting innovation. VCs of AIPH University and Ravenshaw University AP Dash and Sanjay Nayak respectively spoke.