Mo School, Unicef to bridge learning loss 

Besides, officials said Mo School will soon start an alumni driven programme at high school level to encourage alumni members to contribute their service for holistic development of the students. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mo School Abhiyan Parichalana Sangathan on Friday said that it will collaborate with Unicef soon to conduct a special programme for the students to address their learning loss. The programme will be implemented for two years for elementary and secondary level students, from Class I to X, to promote learning practices among them and address the learning loss that they suffered due to Covid-19 pandemic, said officials of the sangathan after the 9th governing council meeting held on the day. 

An alumni committee will also be formed at school level to promote sports, science and cultural activities.
Mo School chairperson Susmita Bagchi said that efforts are on to amplify the programme and reach out to government and government-aided schools in the State for their development.  “Steps are being taken to ensure transparency and timely completion of the development projects under Mo School,” she informed. ​

